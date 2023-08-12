OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OUT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

