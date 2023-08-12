Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies stock remained flat at $15.41 during trading on Friday. 56,254,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,643,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

