Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,788 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 345.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

