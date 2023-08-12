Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $259.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $307.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,999. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.