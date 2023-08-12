Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. 361,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $7,606,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 25.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.