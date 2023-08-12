Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

