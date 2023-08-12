Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.87. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.75 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

