Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.13 and traded as high as C$32.76. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$32.62, with a volume of 197,230 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

