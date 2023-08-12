Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

