Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

PSI stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$16.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

