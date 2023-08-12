Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

