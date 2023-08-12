Paul A. Stone Sells 2,500 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.