Paul G. Heller Sells 23,817 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.02 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.