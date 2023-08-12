Paul Mueller to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MUEL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

