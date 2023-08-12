Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.07.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

