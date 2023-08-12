Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $10.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.07.

PAYO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.05. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,027,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 3,022,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,009,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 795,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

