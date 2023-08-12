PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CEO Sells $175,362.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PC Connection Stock Up 1.2 %
PC Connection stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth $7,954,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 76.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 99.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.