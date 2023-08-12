PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Issues Earnings Results

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. PCS Edventures!.com had a return on equity of 178.07% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

PCS Edventures!.com Stock Performance

PCS Edventures!.com stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,420. PCS Edventures!.com has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PCS Edventures.com, Inc engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.