Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.9 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.70 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.