Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.93

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.93 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.70 ($0.47). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47), with a volume of 16,081 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.93.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

