PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading Down 4.2%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 429,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 527,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is -1,024.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.