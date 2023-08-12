PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 25th

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.2% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $82.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $319,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,536 shares of company stock worth $8,955,579 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

