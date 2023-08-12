Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.76% of QuickLogic worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.40 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

