Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $254,000 in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Miromatrix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,436,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 589,770 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 142.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 326,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Miromatrix Medical Price Performance

MIRO opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 3,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 95.49%. Research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miromatrix Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.