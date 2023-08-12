Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.