Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189,000 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 527.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 757,781 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 82.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 658,749 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 606,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 338,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 804,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 321,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

APYX opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APYX. Stephens began coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APYX

Insider Activity at Apyx Medical

In related news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apyx Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.