Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

