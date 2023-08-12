P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.88

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $7.12. P&F Industries shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

