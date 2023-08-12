Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,478 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

