Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.95. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,101 shares trading hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.