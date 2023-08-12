Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 45,496 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 82.1% during the second quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,406,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,097 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.3% during the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 3,743,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,524 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,079,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

