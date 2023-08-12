Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

