Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock worth $20,351,956. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $116.64. 2,557,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,338. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.