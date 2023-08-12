Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.33). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.37), with a volume of 655,162 shares trading hands.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
