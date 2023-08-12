PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 25,069 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
