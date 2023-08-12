PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.86. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 25,069 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 267.4% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

