PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 574,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 348,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,908. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

