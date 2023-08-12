PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.08. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 504,689 shares.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
