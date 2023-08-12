PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.91

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.08. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 504,689 shares.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 559,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 41.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 61.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 300,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 524.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 254,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

