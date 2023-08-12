Pinelawn Cemetery Announces Dividend of $18.50 (OTC:PLWN)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 18.50 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance
Pinelawn Cemetery stock opened at $570.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.15. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 1-year low of $525.00 and a 1-year high of $625.00.
Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile
