Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $236.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

