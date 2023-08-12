Piper Sandler Boosts GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target to $10.00

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGFree Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 99,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

