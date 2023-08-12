Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.2 %

GLBE opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.