Piper Sandler Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $7.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in SunPower by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SunPower by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.