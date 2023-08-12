Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLRX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.