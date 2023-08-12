Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
