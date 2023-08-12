PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $8.93 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
