PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $8.93 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

