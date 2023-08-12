POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 7.2% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. 252,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 636,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNT

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.10.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.