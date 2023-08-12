Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $8.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

