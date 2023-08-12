Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

