Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

BPOPM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

