Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Financial Analysis

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Portillo’s and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Yum! Brands 0 7 10 0 2.59

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $148.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.81 $10.85 million $0.23 83.70 Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.50 $1.33 billion $4.94 27.17

This table compares Portillo’s and Yum! Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Yum! Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.88% 3.35% 1.17% Yum! Brands 20.31% -16.16% 24.09%

Volatility and Risk

Portillo’s has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Portillo’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

